Russia film crew set to blast off to make 1st movie in space

Peresild said it was difficult for her to adapt to the strict discipline and rigorous demands required during the training.

“Here on Baikonur, we made friends with everyone and all people warmed up,” she said. “But it was quite difficult in the beginning, when you aren't given much choice: Just go, run, go faster, hold on, carry on. It wasn't easy for us and it was quite unexpected, but we have gone through it."

She said learning about the design and handling of the spacecraft was the most challenging part of the preparation for the flight.

“It didn't come easy for me, to be honest,” she said. “For the first two weeks, I was learning it until 4 in the morning every night. There are so many acronyms, and if you don't learn them all you won't understand anything else further on.”

The part of the training that Peresild liked the most was a flight imitating weightlessness, in which a plane goes into a steep dive to allow those inside about 20 seconds in zero gravity. She added that she realizes that zero gravity in orbit could be completely different and is gearing up for her first morning in orbit.

“Some mornings could be difficult, even on Earth,” she said. “We thought a lot about it, and cosmonauts shared some life hacks."