Sandra Bullock is quitting acting, a ruthless hate crime attack, 'Ms. Marvel', NFL trades, and more trending news

March 15

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.

While promoting her film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Bullock told "Entertainment Tonight" she's not sure how long of a break she'll be taking.

But she said she does know that she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest."

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Draymond Green had been on the court all of 11 seconds when he dished off to Stephen Curry for a 3-pointer.

With Green back beside him and leading the defense again following a 29-game absence, Curry dazzled all night on the way to 47 points on his 34th birthday, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-112 on Monday.

“I think for me it was great, I get a rhythm through passing,” Green said. “I've always found my rhythm through passing.”

'Ms. Marvel'

Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, a beloved recent addition to the superhero comic canon, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this summer. And based on the trailer for her new self-titled Disney+ series, she's every bit as endearing and relatable as her comic iteration.

The new trailer for "Ms. Marvel," dotted with speech balloons straight out of a comic book, introduces viewers to Kamala, a Muslim, Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who doodles and daydreams about one day joining the superheroes she idolizes. Kamala, who was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the following year, was Marvel's first Muslim-American superhero.

NFL trades, shifts, and free agents

The NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.

Hate crime against Asian woman in Yonkers, NY

Bob Saget

Sarah Bloom Raskin

Scott Hall

China lockdown

Pfizer's 4th dose

