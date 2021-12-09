Sienna Miller settles phone hacking claim against tabloid

LONDON (AP) — Actor Sienna Miller on Thursday accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy.

Miller, a performer whose films include “Black Mass” and “The Lost City of Z,” joins a list of dozens of people who have received payments from News Group Newspapers over illegal eavesdropping.

Most of the hacking cases have involved the now-defunct News of the World, which was shut down by owner Rupert Murdoch in 2011 after revelations that its employees had snooped on the voice mails of celebrities, politicians and even crime victims in search of scoops.

News Group Newspapers has paid millions of pounds to settle lawsuits from hacking victims. But while it has acknowledged hacking by the News of the World it denies it went on at its other British tabloid, The Sun.

Nonetheless Miller, 39, said she felt “fully vindicated” after the publisher agreed to pay her undisclosed “substantial damages" without admitting liability.

Miller’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the payment was “tantamount to an admission of liability” by The Sun.