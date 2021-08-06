'Snakeman' looks to spread joys of table tennis beyond Games

Perhaps the secret to Bobrow's online success is that people simply enjoy playing the game with him. It was evident during a recent trip to a Tokyo table tennis club.

First with a reporter who couldn't remember the last time he'd played, then with the skilled club manager, finally with a young woman who'd just started playing, he seemed to bring out the best in each of his opponents. His play encouraged long, hypnotic, satisfying rallies that would often end with one of his amazing trick shots, followed by a laugh or a stunned look of wonder from the victim.

“I can hit a ball that goes up in the air in one direction, comes down in the opposite direction and bounces back in another direction. Now, physics can explain that, but most people don’t believe that when they see it," Bobrow says. “The pros, at any given moment, can hit a ball in a way that will make it curve, kick, dip and dive."

When the pandemic allows, Bobrow, who describes himself as “extremely social,” plans to keep traveling the world, both for ITTF commentary and to meet people. He wants to add to the more than 45 countries he's been to and the tens of thousands of games he's played. Until then, as the Snakeman likes to say in his videos, he'll keep on pongin’.

———

Foster Klug is The Associated Press' news director for Japan, the Koreas, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, is on assignment at the Tokyo Olympics covering, among other things, table tennis. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/APKlug. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0