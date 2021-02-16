Spain: Protests erupt after rapper's insults lead to prison

Spain's National Court on Monday rejected his latest appeal to be kept out of prison. Judges said the sentencing came on the back of a suspended one and that offenders need to serve prison time if they relapse.

Sparing Hasél from imprisonment, the court said, would be “discriminatory" to other convicts, adding that the campaigning around his case could be used to change laws in parliament but that courts needed to apply the existing criminal code.

“I won’t allow them to tell me what I have to think, feel or say,” Hasél told The Associated Press late Monday. “This serves me as an extra stimulus to keep writing the same songs.”

Jordi Dalmau, head of the Mossos d'Esquadara police for western Catalonia, said Hasél's arrest, which involved dismantling barricades of desks and benches blocking the building's entrance, had been carried out “with normality” and the activists did not resist. The rapper had refused last week to voluntarily respond to a summons to show up for prison.

Before being hurled into a police car, he shouted to supporters “Death to the fascist state!”