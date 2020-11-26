Sugar and spice and everything nice: Gingerbread houses are a fun holiday activity the whole family can enjoy

"One year I got Best in Show, first place, second place and third place," she said.

Woods, known locally as "The Quad-City Cake Lady," estimates she's created more than 300 gingerbread houses or scenes in the last 13 years.

"I'm a baker and I love to bake," she said. "I got into doing gingerbread because I thought, what a great way to show my talent, display it at Festival of Trees, and get my name out there."

Woods said anybody can make a gingerbread house from scratch. She made one with her granddaughter last year, who was six-years-old at the time, and let her do most of the work.

"You can make a tiny house and put in 30 hours, or you can do a humongous house and put in 300 hours. It should be for fun; it's super simple."

Woods said her favorite creation was a beach house, with a Spanish-tiled roof, a palm tree with wind-blown palm fronds, seashell-shaped windows, blue mosaic tile work and two gingerbread surfboards leaning up against the house.

Draw out your pattern or get templates online for free, she said. She recommends a sturdy gingerbread recipe that hardens well and royal icing as the glue that holds the structure together.