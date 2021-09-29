Supermodels in tow, Rousteing celebrates 10 years at Balmain

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni returned to the Paris runway to feverish screams to help Olivier Rousteing celebrate his 10-year anniversary at the creative helm of Balmain.

Thousands of camera-snapping guests — mostly from the general public — crammed inside the concert complex La Seine Musicale on the outskirts of the city in anticipation of one of the biggest Paris Fashion Week shows this season.

In fact, on Wednesday the exuberant designer went far beyond a show. He put on a veritable fashion-music festival over two days, complete with merchandise stands, food and champagne stalls and performances. But it all began by a special homage by one of Rousteing’s celebrity admirers.

Here are some highlights of Spring 2022 collections in the City of Light:

HIS DECADE AT BALMAIN

An emotional recorded message by Beyoncé opened the evening show, paying tribute to the 36-year-old French designer who she said strove to put diversity at the heart of his fashion.