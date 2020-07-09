Davenport native enjoys 'Supernatural' TV career from WOC to cult series

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You could say John Showalter’s transition from floor crew at KWQC to executive producer of a cult television series was, um, “Supernatural.”

The series, which has a cult following, was first broadcast in 2005 on The WB, and is now part of The CW's lineup. Its final, 15th, season has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s co-executive producer. He directed his first “Supernatural” episode in season five, and worked up to 26 episodes as director.

Showalter is now in the midst of an unexpected waiting game, uncertain when the last two episodes will be filmed.

“It’s really heartbreaking that the show is ending this way,” he said from his home in Woodland Hills, Calif. “We’re not going to get to do a big finale because of COVID-19.”

He hopes shooting can resume in August.

From floor crew to editor

Showalter grew up in Davenport at 15th and Fillmore streets, the son of Patricia and the late Dave Showalter. Two brothers and a sister still live in Davenport, and he also has a sister in Virginia.

He remembers learning he could tell a story with a camera back in J B. Young, where he took a speech class.