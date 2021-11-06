Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer

GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Struck with grief, tens of thousands of fans gathered Saturday to pay tribute to Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most popular singers who was killed a day earlier in an airplane crash at age 26.

The Latin Grammy winner and four other passengers, including her producer and uncle, perished Friday when their plane crashed while flying from Mendonça's hometown of Goiania in Goias state to Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state north of Rio de Janeiro.

Some mourners arrived as early as Friday night to bid farewell to the country music singer, spending the night outside the large gymnasium in Goiania where Mendonça’s wake was held. People stood in lines for hours Saturday in the sizzling heat, at times taking shelter from the sun under large umbrellas, waiting to pass by her coffin.

“Her, dead, it doesn’t make sense. Everyone likes her,” said Tania Rodrigues, who was in the crowd with her 11-year-old daughter, Rosangela.