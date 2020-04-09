The Avey Grouws Band: Local group hits Billboard chart and keeps positive despite COVID-19

After winning the Iowa Blues Challenge in 2017 and 2019, the Avey Grouws Band has added another accomplishment to its list of accolades: its first full-length album, “The Devil May Care,” recently debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Blues Chart, and climbed to No. 10 in its second week.
“It's been a wild last year,” said Jeni Grouws, of Decorah, the Quad-Cities band’s vocalist and rhythm guitarist who formed the band first as a duo with lead guitarist and vocalist Chris Avey. The two met at a blues jam in the Quad-Cities a few years ago, and later added members Bryan West, Randy Leasman and Nick Vasquez.
“We've had a full year of shows in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nashville. We played blues festivals in Iowa, Florida and Arizona; we did a tour to Florida and released our debut full-length album, “The Devil May Care,” on March 20, Grouws said.
In addition to making it to the Billboard Blues Chart, the album also has kept a consistently high spot on the Roots Music Report National Blues Album Chart and the Contemporary Blues Album Chart, Grouws said.
“It's completely crazy and really exciting.”
The album was mixed and produced at Catamount Recording in Cedar Falls. It’s “a great album,” said Travis Huisman, who has produced music at Catamount for 16 years.
“It is extremely rare to get an album on the Billboard charts. It shows the support that they have to be able to not only get on the charts, but to rise up the charts,” he said.
While COVID-19 might be throwing a wrench into the band’s celebrations and performances, they aren’t letting it keep them down. The band had to cancel its album release party last month, but “we did end up hosting our release party online as a trio,” with herself, Avey and West.
When she first received the alert email from Billboard that the band might hit the chart, “I thought it was a scam,” she said. “I figured there was no way that was possible, so I called Billboard. I also Googled the man's name and email to be sure he actually worked at Billboard.”
It was real.
“Not only does it say that people are enjoying our album that we worked so hard on, but also that there are new potential fans out there seeing our name on the chart with Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Marcus King Band, Robert Cray, The Teskey Brothers, Samantha Fish.
“I'm sure they saw Avey Grouws Band and thought, ‘Who?’ But that's exactly what we need: people to wonder who we are. The more people see our name, the more opportunities we'll have as a band in the future.”
Like the rest of the world is experiencing, COVID-19 has complicated the band’s plans of getting together and making music. While the future always is uncertain, pandemic or no, “we know we'll continue to work hard and make music we love,” Grouws said.
“When all of this came down, we had to make some tough decisions about how much we interact," she said. Bassist, Leasman, and keyboardist, Vasquez, only are interacting with their families and small circles. Avey Grouws now acts as a trio, she said, with herself, Avey and West. She only interacts with her family, she said, and Avey and West are roommates who do not interact with anyone else.
"That's our small circle of physical isolation, and all of us have agreed to keep it to this tight group,” she said.
The three stream live shows at 6 p.m. on Friday nights and at noon on Sundays. The shows “are not only important to us as full-time musicians needing to keep up some kind of income during this shut down," but they "keep us connected socially and emotionally,” she said.
“We come together as a community of people, needing to feel we are not alone. We can't physically interact, but we can socially interact."
Husiman said the group is fun and extremely talented, so the recording process was pretty smooth. “Most of ('The Devil May Care') was recorded live as a band to analog tape, which isn't as common anymore. A lot of people use the computer as a way to fix things, but when you have a great band like they are, you can still record a lot of it to tape,” he said.
In addition, most of Grouws’ vocal takes were the first take, which doesn't happen often in the studio, he said.
“When people are allowed to go back out to venues, I would highly suggest going to see them,” he said. “It's not every day you'll be able to see a band playing locally that also has an album on the Billboard charts.”
For more information, visit aveygrouwsband.com or find them on Facebook. Find its album at all of the usual spots and platforms, including aveygrouwsband.bandcamp.com/releases.
