This little light of mine: With puns and silliness, Lamp Enthusiasts social media group lightens the darkness of 2020

Vrombaut said he hopes to host an event called Lamps and Libations, or the like, but time and COVID-19 restrictions will tell.

“Although it started during the heavy days of COVID-19 as a bit of lighthearted humor, … it brought people together,” Vrombaut said. “And with the things that have happened lately, the moderator team and myself, we firmly believe that if you have a public platform, you need to use it for good.”

And if nothing else, Lamp Enthusiasts is a place where people can come together, chat and laugh.

It turns out, “everybody has a lamp with a story,” Vrombaut said. “There’s been so many (posts), like, ‘Hey! This is my great-grandfather’s lamp!’ (And) ‘This is a lamp I made back in high school.”

Another aspect that makes the group fun "is the banter and the comments,” he said. The funniest thing about the group, he said, is “we have grown adults arguing over what constitutes a lamp.” Group admins have since determined a list of criteria lamps must meet to indeed be called a lamp. For instance, Vrombaut said, they have to be able to stand on their own and have a cord.