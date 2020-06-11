This little light of mine: With puns and silliness, Lamp Enthusiasts social media group lightens the darkness of 2020

If you have a lamp, or if you appreciate a good lamp, Alan Vrombaut said you should check out the Lamp Enthusiasts Facebook group.
There, you can post pictures of lamps, admire lamps, double over with laughter while reading memes about lamps, kill a little time, and perhaps help raise a little money for local charity.
Standing in Vrombaut's living room surrounded by at least five lamps, including the basic lamp that helped start it all, it’s easy to see why the Bettendorf man was so inspired. Sort of. But what was born from boredom in April to tease a friend has grown into a community of more than 3,600 people who are “making light” of a global pandemic, “shedding light” on social justice, supporting local businesses, raising money for charity, and creating an unending string of lamp puns and jokes.
And Vrombaut wouldn’t have it any other way.
He started the Lamp Enthusiasts group on a Sunday afternoon in April “during the heavy lockdowns of COVID-19, because everyone was stuck at home and bored, and I was social distancing,” he said. A realtor friend had created Facebook albums to share home features and other inanimate objects from home bars to fireplaces, Vrombaut said, but he drew the line at claw-foot bathtubs.
“He started (an album) called, like, ‘claw-footed bathtubs,’ and I was like, dude, you’re being ridiculous,” Vrombaut said. So “I made an album called ‘This is my lamp,’ … and then a friend of mine commented, ‘Oh! That’s a nice lamp! I’m a fellow lamp enthusiast,” and I was like, oh my god, this is hilarious.”
From there, he decided to start a group and he invited some friends. Within about three hours, some 600 people had joined. Within about two weeks, there were more than 2,000 members. Now, the group has more than 3,600 members.
While most members are Q-C-based, others hail from California, Colorado, Chicago, New York, Texas, Canada, Japan, Australia and beyond, Vrombaut said.
“People have written songs and done lamp-related artwork,” Vrombaut said, adding the group went on to sell Lamp Enthusiast T-shirts, and has gathered quite the stash of items to be auctioned off for charity.
“We’ve shifted to shining light on supporting local (businesses), and supporting our community, and shining light on social justice,” he said.
Vrombaut said QC Custom Tees offered to make the first round of shirts at cost, and the group sold more than 100 of them, raising more than $460 to be donated to Family Resources’ shelter and housing program “to pay people’s light bills, which is what we deemed appropriate.” Proceeds from a second round of shirt sales will go to QC Custom Tees to “support local,” Vrombaut said.
T-shirt pickup was hosted at Bent River in Moline, where folks were encouraged to snag some food and to-go beers.
Group admins also don Lamp Life 2020 hats made by Q-C-based Kalvva Apparel, Vrombaut said, adding that a handful will go up for auction. A friend, Calla Ritchie, made lamp-themed face coverings that admins and such purchased to help her support her family. A Colorado man, Royce Eaks, sent Vrombaut three homemade lamps to auction.
Vrombaut said he hopes to host an event called Lamps and Libations, or the like, but time and COVID-19 restrictions will tell.
“Although it started during the heavy days of COVID-19 as a bit of lighthearted humor, … it brought people together,” Vrombaut said. “And with the things that have happened lately, the moderator team and myself, we firmly believe that if you have a public platform, you need to use it for good.”
And if nothing else, Lamp Enthusiasts is a place where people can come together, chat and laugh.
It turns out, “everybody has a lamp with a story,” Vrombaut said. “There’s been so many (posts), like, ‘Hey! This is my great-grandfather’s lamp!’ (And) ‘This is a lamp I made back in high school.”
Another aspect that makes the group fun "is the banter and the comments,” he said. The funniest thing about the group, he said, is “we have grown adults arguing over what constitutes a lamp.” Group admins have since determined a list of criteria lamps must meet to indeed be called a lamp. For instance, Vrombaut said, they have to be able to stand on their own and have a cord.
“Don’t get me started on sconces,” he said, with a laugh. “We had some pretty heavy debates,” he said, adding that members are quick to chime in with #NotALamp or #IsALamp wherever it's appropriate.
A new member recently posted a photo of something that was definitely not a lamp, he said. “And the first comment was ‘uh-oh.’”
In fact, #NotALamp conundrums helped spark a spin-off group called Lamp Enthusiasts 2.0, where "all lamps are welcome," the page states.
But it’s good, “light” fun that everyone needs. Group moderator Geoff Manis built a “lamp ramp,” and strapped a lamp into a child’s seat on the back of his bicycle. His child filmed him riding his bike over the ramp, lamp in tow. Since then, he has filmed other “lamp ramp” videos and posted them to the page, too.
Manis told Vrombaut that through the group, he has had some of the “best family time I’ve ever had,” he said.
“It was just so funny.”
Puns and humor aside, Vrombaut is pleased with the outcome of his silly group.
“The real joy has been that we’ve turned it into a thing where we’re supporting local (businesses and organizations), and supporting our community.”
For more information or to join, visit bit.ly/2UwCFcb.
