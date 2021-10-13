Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai 1st Mideast

People visit the wax versions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the opening of the Madame Tussauds museum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
People visit the wax versions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the opening of the Madame Tussauds museum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
People visit the wax versions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the opening of the Madame Tussauds museum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
People visit the wax versions of former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the opening of the Madame Tussauds museum, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
People visit the wax statue of the Indian actor, Hrithik Roshan, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
The wax statue of Indian actor, Hrithik Roshan, is on display at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
People visit the wax statue of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
A visitor touches the face of the wax statue of Palestinian singer Mohammad Assaf, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
People visit the wax statue of American actor, Will Smith, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
People visit the wax statue of American actor, Will Smith, at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
Amna Al Haddad, UAE weightlifting champion poses with her wax statue at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
Amna Al Haddad, UAE weightlifting champion poses with her wax statue at the opening of Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars striking poses.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the United Arab Emirates, home to the only Trump-branded golf course in the region and rulers who for years cultivated warm ties with the former U.S. president, Donald Trump is back in the spotlight.
Not the real Trump, who has kept a relatively low profile since losing re-election last year, but a wax versions of Trump and his wife Melania. The two are some of the stars of Dubai’s new Madame Tussauds, the tourist-friendly wax statue museum known for its celebrity likenesses that ceremonially opened its first Middle East branch here on Wednesday.
The lavish waxworks temple located on a small artificial island off Dubai unveiled 60 celebrities and leaders, from a sultry Kylie Jenner to a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars in various dance poses.
Trump’s figure, sporting his signature red tie, is seated at a desk with the former president looking down and checking out his smartphone, while a sleek wax figure of former first lady Melania stands by his side in a cobalt blue dress, her classic look during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“He looks very real but he’s not quite orange enough,” said 27-year-old visitor Marwa al-Haddad after snapping a selfie.
The wax figures at Dubai’s Madame Tussauds were each created over six months by a team of 20 artists at the London studio, where wax was poured into metal frames, then sculpted with clay. Each strand of real human hair was methodically implanted using needles.