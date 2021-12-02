UK court to rule in Meghan's privacy suit against publisher

LONDON (AP) — A British court on Thursday will either reaffirm or quash a ruling that a British newspaper publisher breached the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

A High Court judge ruled in February that publication of the letter that the former Meghan Markle wrote to her father Thomas Markle after she married Prince Harry in 2018 was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website challenged that decision at the Court of Appeal in London, which held a hearing last month.

Associated Newspapers disputed Meghan’s claim that she didn't intend the letter to be seen by anyone but her father. They said correspondence between Meghan and her then-communications secretary, Jason Knauf, showed the duchess suspected her father might leak the letter to journalists and wrote it with that in mind.

The publisher also argued that Meghan made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of “Finding Freedom,” a sympathetic book about her and Harry.