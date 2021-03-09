UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor

So far there has been silence from the palace about the interview.

“I think that one of the major worries is you don’t want to throw oil on the flames to make it even worse,” Levin said.

Alastair Campbell, who advised the royal family how to respond to Princess Diana's 1997 death in a car accident, suggested that Buckingham Palace should maintain that silence. Campbell, who also served as Prime Minister Tony Blair's communications advisor, told the BBC that Diana's death and the interview with Winfrey were very different situations.

“The death of Diana was a huge event — and following which they were all going to have to be involved in the funeral and in the response to what was happening in the country as a result of her death,'' he said. “Whereas this, I think, is a pretty extraordinary and a pretty explosive media frenzy, but that ultimately is what it is.''

“So I’m not sure I would advise them to do anything much beyond what they are doing — which is not very much,” he added.

Charles didn't comment on the interview Tuesday during a visit to a vaccine clinic in London.