UK performers say post-Brexit visa rules spell disaster

LONDON (AP) — Leading British actors including Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Julie Walters warned the government on Tuesday that the U.K. culture sector faces irreparable damage unless artists can tour the European Union without visas.

Since Britain made its final split from the EU at the end of 2020, U.K. citizens can no longer live and work anywhere in the bloc. British artists now have to comply with differing rules in the 27 EU nations, negotiating visas for performers and permits for equipment. Many say the costs and red tape will make it impossible for British artists to perform on the continent, endangering the country’s status as a cultural powerhouse.

In a letter from actors’ union Equity, more than 100 U.K. performers said post-Brexit immigration rules meant “we have to pay hundreds of pounds, fill in form after form and spend weeks waiting for approval - just so we can do our jobs.”

The letter urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson “to negotiate new terms with the EU.”

“Not acting now will do further and irreparable harm to the U.K.'s creative workforce, our industries and to our standing on the international cultural stage,” said the letter, which follows a similar appeal last month from more than 100 leading musicians including Ed Sheeran and Sting.