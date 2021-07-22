Venice risks move to UNESCO world heritage site in danger

MILAN (AP) — UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee is debating Thursday whether to designate Venice and its lagoon environment as an endangered world heritage site due to the impact of over-tourism alongside its steady decline in population and poor governance.

The Italian government moved this this month to avoid the designation, rerouting massive cruise ships from the historic center to an industrial port still within the Venice lagoon. The ships’ passage through the Giudecca Canal, which resumed recently after a long pandemic pause, was cited as a key reason for placing Venice’s status at risk.

The recommendation was made by World Heritage Center in June, with the aim of alerting the international community to the urgency of Venice’s situation. The center’s director, Mechtild Roessler, told AP that the designation is not proposed lightly. Its goal is to coalesce an international response to help sites in danger and resolve issues, he said.

A decision could come later Thursday.

Still, such a designation is widely viewed as a rebuke for the local management of World Heritage Sites, a status that recognizes outstanding universal value to humanity.