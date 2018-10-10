Thursday, Oct. 11
Smooth Groove: 6-9 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. Part of the Rock Island Parks and Recreation's annual Thursday Night Groove Concert series beginning at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales followed by a free dance lesson at 6:30 p.m. and the live concert from 7-9 p.m. Participants can bring lawn chairs and blankets. Outside alcohol is not permitted. For more information, call 309-732-7275. Free.
Tapping into the Quad-Cities Brewing History: 7-8 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Mike Wenth, a local brewing historian, will walk participants through the Q-C brewing history with stories, photos and artifacts. $5, free to FOHCC and RIPS members.
Friday, Oct. 12
Kahl Home Activity Department and Catholic Service Board: Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Featuring homemade Fall and Christmas items and homemade baked goods including bread and rolls. There also will be a taco bar available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the activity department for the residents the Kahl Home.
Couch Coins: 7 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Geneseo Brewing Co., 102 S. State St., Geneseo. Free.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Fishing and Bags Tournament for Ellis Adams: Adventure Christian Church, 1963 N. Tipton Road, Muscatine. This fundraiser for Ellis Adams, who is battling HHT, will feature a fishing tournament from 7-10 a.m. (license required) and a bags tournament beginning at 11 a.m. There also will be children's attractions ($10 wristband includes walking taco and drink plus attractions), walking tacos/drink ($7.50) and more. This is an alcohol free event. Fishing tourney: $10 adults, $5 youth 12 years and younger (must be accompanied by adult). Bags tourney: $20 per team.
Cambridge United Methodist Church: 29th annual Fall Review: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cambridge United Methodist Church, 120 W. Exchange St. Featuring a large indoor craft show with original handcrafted items and a Gourmet Shop with decorated specialty foods including jellies, pickles, cake and cookie mixes. There also will be homemade fudge, baked goods and frozen foods as well as a breakfast (7-9 p.m.) and lunch (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). $1.
Quad-City Audubon Field Trip: 8-11 a.m., Sylvan Island Bridge, 2nd Avenue and 2nd Street, Moline. The Quad-City Audubon Society will lead this three-hour field trip to Sylvan Island to view fall migrating birds and early winter residents. Participants should meet at 8 a.m. at the foot of Sylvan Island Bridge. Free.
Faith Lutheran Church: Fall Craft and Vendor Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Featuring vendors with homemade items and classic favorites. There also will be concessions with baked items available for purchase. $1 or a canned item.
Pumpkin Investigations: 10-11 a.m., Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. During this family-friendly program participants can learn all about pumpkins through various activities and experiments. $6, $3 members, free for adults accompanying children.
Geneseo Bark in the Park One-Mile Dog and People Walk: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Geneseo City Park, State and Main streets. Featuring a pet fair beginning at 10 a.m. and a one-mile walk starting at 11 a.m. There also will be speakers, a microchip clinic ($20), pet photos by donation, children's games, vendors and food available for purchase. Registration includes a long sleeved t-shirt and race packet. $33 (t-shirt sizes 2X and larger), $30.
Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope: 11:15 a.m., 12:15 and 1:30 p.m., Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Participants can learn the history of the telescope from Galileo to a child's spyglass using two small pieces of glass in this fully immersive Discovery Dome showing. In the Dome, viewers are presented with videos and images from a 360-degree projector in front, behind, above and on both sides of the seat. Everyone is able to engage in the Discovery Dome experience as the dome has a full-size airlock door which guests can walk through, no crawling or shoe removal is necessary. The Dome also is wheelchair accessible. $4 for Discovery Dome, $2.50 Discovery Dome add-on to exhibit admission.
Teen Anime Day: noon to 3 p.m., Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. Teen fans of anime and manga can come for an afternoon of Japanese culture and art. In addition to prizes given for drawing, gaming and cosplay, there also will be a Japanese Calligraphy contest. Participants can take a lesson from artist, Anna Ito, or bring an already created piece of calligraphy from home. Also new this year, What's That Funk will present a session about comics and publishing. Ramen, candy sushi and tea will be served and teen participants will get free admission to the Figge Art Museum. Free.
Eric Dodd: 6 p.m., Triple Crown Whiskey Bar and Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $12.
Larry Bo Boyd: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. Free.
Cheers and Biers Beer Tasting: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can try a wide variety of craft beer recipes including modern interpretations and traditional German recipes spanning centuries. Home-brews will be provided by local craft brewers including MUGZ, REFS, the Powder Keggers and Trade My Homebrew. There also will be brat baskets available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com. $20, $15 members.
USA Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., Silver Spur Dance Hall, 1230 15th Ave., East Moline. Enjoy DJ music and dance the night away at this dance. There will be dance lessons from 7-8 p.m. $10 non-members, $7 members.
Chamber Music Quad-Cities: 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Church, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Chamber Music Quad-Cities will open the 2018-2019 season with this concert featuring two first works, Beethoven's first sonata for cello and piano and Brahms' first trio for violin, cello and piano. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-332-4315, visit chambermusicqc.org or email chambermusicqc@gmail.com. $20, $5 students.
Mike Zabrin's Funktastic: 8-11 p.m., Potter's Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue. Free.
Alabama: 8-10 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $35 to $125.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Green Tree Brewery, 309 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. This will be an outdoor show on the covered patio, weather permitting. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 14
4th annual Great Pumpkin Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown DeWitt, 6th Avenue, DeWitt. Featuring pumpkin derby races, a kid's parade and games, food and craft Vendors and more. Free with charge for some activities.
29th annual LeClaire Apple Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., LeClaire Levee, 199 N. Front St.. Featuring apple vendors from the area offering some of the freshest apples and cider along with selling specialty items. There also will be children's activities, craft and gift items, unique vendors and food available for purchase. Free with charge for some activities.
Quad-Cities Vintage Football Game: 1-4 p.m., Douglas Park , 18th Avenue and 9th Street, Rock Island. Featuring a vintage football game using 1920's rules with replica uniforms and a melon football. A 1920's jazz band will start playing at 1 p.m. and the team introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m. with kickoff at 2 p.m. 1920's automobiles will be on display as well as a 1920 Moline Universal Tractor. There will be concessions available for purchase. Participants can bring lawn chairs, blankets and sun tents as well as dress for the period. Free.
Barry Boyce Band: 1:30-5:30 p.m., the Coliseum, 116 Bryant St., Walcott. The Polka Club of Iowa, Inc., Eastern Chapter will sponsor this dance. $10, free for 21 years and younger.
Sensory-Friendly Film: National Parks Adventure: 2-2:45 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. During this sensory-friendly film experience the movies are modified to be "friendlier" to the senses that affect those with disabilities. Changes to the environment and film experience include dimmed but not turned off theater lights, lower volume, all movies in 2D, little to no trailers before the movie and handicapped access to theater. Guests of all ages also will have the freedom to move around and make noise during the show, as well as bring in outside food and drink to suit dietary needs. For more information, call 563-324-1933. $5 with promo code ASQC. 563-324-1933.
Greg and Rich: 3-7 p.m., Len Brown's North Shore Inn, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline. This will be an outdoor show on the scenic deck, weather permitting. Free.
AMusic Jazz Quintet: 3-4:15 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. This 75-minute performance by this group will feature Ron Wilson, bass; Anthony Catalfano, piano; Gary Ciccotelli, set; Neal Smith, saxophone and Edgar Crockett, trumpet. There will be a simple reception following the performance. Free-will offering.
Grace Lutheran Church: OctoberFeast: 3:30-7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church , 415 10th St., DeWitt. Featuring a self-serve buffet by Matthiesen's Catering including a salad bar, sliced roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green bean casserole, bread basket and desserts by the ladies of the church. Carry-out available. $12 adults at the door, $10 adults in advance, $5 youth 6-10 years.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Kali Yuga Improvision Ensemble: 4-7:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Augustana College Associate Professor and musician Randall B. Hall, along with Augustana's Kali Yuga Improvisation Ensemble, will explore the acoustic possibilities of the Figge Art Museum while considering the artistic influences of the French Modern era that have helped shape the music today. Performers will be at stations throughout the museum to create a constantly changing frame of reference as the listener moves through the museum, creating a sort of Cubist collage in sound, which interacts with the visual images on display. Free.
Drum Clinic: Clayton Cameron: 6:30-8 p.m., West Music, 4305 44th Ave., Moline. West Music Moline and Ludwig Drums will present this clinic featuring the dynamic Clayton Cameron during the 2018 Ludwig Showcase Event. Space is limited. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 309-764-9300. Free.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Harrington's Pub, 2321 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. This will be an outdoor show, weather permitting. Free.
Friday, Oct. 19
Family Fun Night: Lionfish, Tiger Sharks and Water Bears … OH MY!: 5-8:30 p.m., Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St, Davenport. Participants can discover the strange and amazing creatures that live in the most unexplored place on earth alongside Putnam educators. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a showing of, "Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D." Free with admission required to experience the museum and science center as well as to view the evening film. $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/military/college students.
It's Art, Baby!: 6-9 p.m., Figge Art Museum, 225 W 2nd St, Davenport. artsBASICS will hold this annual fundraiser featuring a fun art-inspired murder mystery dinner with local murder mystery company, It's A Mystery! The evening will begin with a cocktail hour including appetizers, a cash bar and a silent auction followed by the murder mystery dinner. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Participants can dress as a favorite French Modern Artist, artwork or anything French themed. For more information, visit artsbasics.org. $600 table of 10, $65 per person in advance.
Don's Country Music Dance: 7-10:30 p.m., CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Deejay Don will play music for dancing to couples, line and free style steps. $7. Don Coker, mrfix826@aol.com, 563-579-8451. $7.00.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Organ Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. David Lim, a young professional organist from Minnesota, will present this organ concert featuring Baroque music composed by Bach, Couperin, Bruhns and others performed on the Cathedral's Wolff, tracker action organ. Free.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Iowa Masonic Health Facilities: Rummage Sale: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Iowa Masonic Health Facilities, 2500 Grant St., Bettendorf. Featuring clothes, books, tapes, housewares and more. There also will be hot dogs, chips, soda and baked goods for sale. Proceeds from the food will go to the Alzheimer's Association.
Chancy Lutheran Church: Kountry Korners Luncheon and Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chancy Lutheran Church, 2315 Wallace St., Clinton. Featuring bazaar items, vendor products and quilts. Salad luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $6 adults, $1.50 children 10 years and younger. Proceeds go to church projects.
Beta Sigma Phi: 40th annual Juried Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Galva High School, 1020 N. Center Ave., Galva. The Galva Beta Sigma Phi will host this juried craft show with over 100 craftspeople from the Midwest displaying handicrafts inside and outside of the high school. Items will include seasonal decorations, candles, wooden items, jewelry, toys, dolls, florals, sweatshirts, garden art, baskets, ceramics, pet supplies and apples, pumpkins, gourds, squash, mums and kettlecorn. Barbecue sandwiches, ham sandwiches, fancy desserts, pies and more will be served. Proceeds will be used for community service projects of both the Xi Kappa Gamma and Lambda Nu chapters of the sorority. No strollers. $2 admission.
Fun With Mirrors: Kaleidoscope Workshop Class: 9:30 a.m. to noon, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The German American Heritage Center and local artist Tom Chouteau will present this one of a kind workshop to build a kaleidoscope filled with colors, bling and mirrors. This workshop is for ages 8 years and older. Materials provided. Class size is limited. For more information or to RSVP, call 563-322-8844. $25, $20 members.
Safer Foundation: 3rd annual 2018 Craft and Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., JB Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport. Featuring a bake sale and crafters and vendors from all over the area selling handmade items such as wreaths, Christmas stockings and coasters as well as products including Tupperware, Keep Collective Jewelry and Norwex. Specialty items such as lamps/home decor by LoftyIdeas and Dining Tour books also will be available for purchase.
Presbyterian Women of Union Presbyterian Church: Fall Luncheon and More: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 401 Main St., Lost Nation. Featuring a Country Store with arts and crafts, jams, jellies and baked goods. There will also be a quilt raffle. Luncheon, creamed chicken on a bun or maidrite, potatoes, vegetables, salads, desserts and a beverage. Carry-outs will be available. $8 adults, $5 youth, free for preschool children. Proceeds go to mission projects.
Maqtoberfest featuring A Taste of Jackson County: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Maquoketa Green Space, 137 S. Main St. This local celebration to highlight all things that make Jackson County a great, unique place to live will include kids activities, educational displays, live music with 5th Ave Saxes, the Americana Band and Pandelirium Steel Drum Band and more. There also will be A Taste of Jackson County featuring a vendor fair showcasing the wares and talents of local food vendors, wine makers, brewers, artists, crafters, producers and more. Free with charge for some activities.
Annual Paws in the Parking Lot: noon to 3 p.m., Rock Island County Animal Shelter, 4001 78th Ave., Moline. Q-C Paws will host this event featuring vendor booths, food for purchase, raffles and a reduced cost rabies/chip/vaccine clinic. The Quad-City Clown Troupe will provide entertainment for the kids and there will be complimentary pet photos for use on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram as well as the annual pet costume contest at 1:30 p.m. Free with charge for some activities.
2nd annual Oktoberfest: noon to 6 p.m., Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island. Broadway Historic District will sponsor this annual Oktoberfest. Tickets include custom craft beer, a German meal, Bavarian drinking games and music. The first 100 (non-social) ticket purchasers also will receive a commemorative glass stein free of charge. $55 couples, $30 per person, $20 for social (no beer).
Quad-Cities Free School: noon to 4 p.m., The Center, 1411 N. Brady St., Davenport. Participants can learn more about community topics with the goal of encouraging active citizenship and more community involvement, especially for those who feel excluded, marginalized or stigmatized. Youth in grades K-5 are welcome to attend with an adult. Activities, snacks and other refreshments will be provided. Topics will include worker rights, immigration, substance use, harm reduction, homelessness, affordable housing issues and civil rights. For more information or to RSVP (required), visit https://goo.gl/forms/7pzhmAQTu9N2zO7u1. Free.
Spooktacular: 2:30-5 p.m., Prospect Park, 16th Street and 30th Avenue, Moline. Kids can come dressed in costumes for trick-or-treating around the park starting at 3 p.m. with plenty of fun characters to meet along the trail. Participants also will be able to enjoy light refreshments (while supplies last) and a complimentary magic show by the Quad-Cities Magic Club. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Fest: 3-5 p.m., Apostolic Sanctuary of the Quad-Cities, 1501 John Deere Parkway, Silvis. Featuring a trunk-or-treat from 3-4 p.m. and a Harvest Fest with a free meal, games, prizes, cake walk, cotton candy, sno-cones, bounce house, animal balloons, face painting and more. Free.
20th annual Noogiefest: 4-6 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. This Halloween/Fall Festival party for children and families will feature themed rooms, games, crafts, door prizes and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult with costumes encouraged. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or email anita@gildasclubqc.org. Free.
Acoustic Project: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz Coffehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island.
Night Sky Viewing: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Niabi Zoo Parking Lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. The Popular Astronomy Club will host this after dark tour of the Fall night sky. Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Uranus, Gamma Andromedae (yellow and blue double star) and other beautiful objects should be visible, weather permitting. The mobile observatory and other telescopes will be available to look through or participants may bring a telescope. For weather related updates, call 309-797-3120. Free.
Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls: 7 p.m. to midnight, DIGS Bar and Grill, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. Free.
Caged Aggression XXIII: The Rematches: 7-11 p.m., RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport . Featuring highly anticipated rematches, professional debuts, multiple championship title fights, female fight and more. This event will be sanctioned by the Iowa Athletic Commission. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or cagetix.com. $35.
Greg and Rich: 8-11 p.m., Jim's Knoxville Tap, 8716 Knoxville Road, Milan. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Golden Tones: 3-4 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. The Golden Tones from CASI will perform as part of the 3rd Sunday at Grace series. There will be cookies and beverages during a social time following the concert. Free.
Art Talk: Berthe Morisot: She Lived Her Paintings and Painted Her Life: 3 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Participants can learn about the life and artistic style of Berthe Morisot as Carol Ehlers, presents this art talk. Free.
Quad-City Wind Ensemble Fall Concert: 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport. $10 adults, $8 senior citizens, free for students K-12.
An Evening of Jazz with the Semenya McCord Quartet featuring Frank Wilkins: 6-8 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Part of the Third Sunday Jazz Matinee and Workshop series. $15 reserved, $10 general.
Like Arrows: 6 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. This movie explores the joys and heartaches of parenting through a journey that unfolds over 50 years. Charlie and Alice discover the power of family and learn that knowing and living by God's word is the most important key to parenting with purpose. Free.
Multi-date Events
Living Proof Exhibit: A Visualization of Hope: Through Dec. 9. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will showcase the passion, courage and talent of cancer survivors who use art as a way to celebrate and reflect upon survival. It is in collaboration with the non-profit organization, Living Proof Exhibit, whose mission is to enrich the lives of those impacted by cancer through the therapeutic benefits of the arts. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of Lori Miller, Janis Wunderlich and Paul Scott Page: Through Oct. 31. Quad-City International Airport, 2200 69th Ave., Moline. This Quad-City Arts at the Airport exhibit will feature mosaic compositions by Miller, abstract figurative sculptures, drawings and etchings by Wunderlich and photographs by Page. Free with $1 an hour parking.
William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography: Through Dec. 30. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Drawn from important public and private collections across the United States and Europe this exhibit will include 52 of Hawkins's most important paintings, some well-known pieces and others rarely seen. The exhibition will cover all of Hawkins's favorite subject matter, including cityscapes, landscapes, exotic places, animals, current events, historic scenes and religious scenes. The exhibition also will include one of his rare freestanding sculptural assemblages. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
John Bloom: Close To Home: Through Jan. 13. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature more than 60 works of art by this beloved local artist. In addition to well-known paintings, childhood drawings, sketches, woodcarvings and rarely seen industrial designs will offer a new way to look at this familiar artist. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Steam Circus: The Colorful World of Carousels: Through Oct. 21. German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit features beautiful pieces of art, history and everyone's favorite, carousel horses, crafted by the world renowned Dentzel Company and Charles Looff Company. Visitors can learn about the mixture of old world craftsmanship and new world technology and engineering. From military origins, to the creation and popularization of theme parks, discover how German Immigrants brought talents and crafted masterpieces for the sake of entertainment. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children 5-17 years, free for children younger than 5 years/members.
Tallgrass to Knee High: A Century of Iowa Farming: Through Oct. 28. Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum, 210 Parkside Drive, West Branch. Sponsored by the Iowa Farm Bureau this exhibit features historical highlights of farming in Iowa. Museum hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $10 adults (16-61 years), $5 senior citizens (62 years and older)/active and retired military with ID/college students with ID, $3 youth 6-15 years, free for children 5 years and younger/members of the Hoover Presidential Library Association.
Boats, Barns and Bungalows: Through Nov. 11. River Arts Center, 229 5th Ave. S, Clinton. This exhibit will feature the colorful watercolors scenes of Tom Hempel. There will be an artist's reception 1:3-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Free.
French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950: Through Jan. 6. Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This exhibit will feature 60 works drawn from the collection of the Brooklyn Museum that chronicle one of the most dynamic and beloved eras in the history of art. Divided by subject into four themes: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Figures and the Nude this exhibition will show how the basic conception of artmaking changed over the course of a century. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Thursday evenings until 9 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens, $4 children ages 4-12 years, free for children younger than 4 years/active military members, spouses and children/museum members/after 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The art of David Garrison: Through Nov. 30. Smith Studio and Gallery, 124 S. State St., Geneseo. Through Nov. 30. Featuring the oil and pastel paintings of Garrison. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free. 309-945-5428.
War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script: Thursdays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-13 and 18-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 14 and 21, 2:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Through Oct. 21. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.$16.
Clue On Stage: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13, 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Assumption High School, 1020 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Through Oct. 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/boxoffice.php?submit=Search+for+Events&begin=1542968&current_client=02000069123178. $10 adults, $8 students/senior citizens.
The Crucible: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, Oct. 14 and 21, 1:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 21. Presented by the Augustana Players. $10 to $15.
Darker Side of Davenport Ghost Tours: Fridays, Oct. 12 and 19, 5-6:30 p.m., German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This approximately 1.6 mile tour will take an hour and a half as participants explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. For more information or to book a spot, visit facebook.com/events/228345411207507/?active_tab=discussion. $6 per person.
Hauberg Mansion Halloween Mystery Scavenger Hunt: Friday-Saturday, Oct. 12-13, 6-11 p.m., Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Through Oct. 13. This Halloween event, held on two nights this year, will feature the mansion decorated with clues found on all three floors. There also will be a buffet and cash bar. Participants must be 16 years and older or accompanied by an an adult and be able to navigate stairs. Costumes encouraged. $45 at the door, $35 in advance.
Q-C Haunted Forest: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 12-13 and 19-20, 7-11 p.m., Adventure Quest, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 27. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. There will be group photos, snacks, hot, cold and adult beverages available for purchase. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
St. Mary's Church: 46th annual Christmas Bazaar: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 13-14, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 525 Fillmore St., Davenport. Featuring a bake sale, cash raffle, Trash and Treasure, crochet and sewing items, Christmas Booth, bake sale and more. There will be a pancake, eggs, sausage and drink breakfast from 8-11 a.m. ($6) on Saturday. Sunday will feature an authentic Mexican breakfast ($8) and a la carte lunch items. All proceeds benefit St. Mary's Church. Free.
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington: Sunday, Oct. 14 and Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2 and 7 p.m., Rave Motion Pictures, 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Through Oct. 17. Presented by Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies there will be fascinating pre- and post-show commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz. $9.50 adult (7 p.m. showings), $7.75 adult (2 p.m. showings), $7.25 senior citizens/children (all showings).
