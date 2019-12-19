“'Tis the season to be jolly,” and local breweries are making it a touch easier with a crop of winter beers.
While spring and summer tend to deliver light beverages packed with fruity flavors to cool you off, fall and winter typically feature spicer, more dense selections to warm you up.
A plethora of options await at local breweries, which recently began tapping their wintertime and holiday varieties. Here are three any beer lover ought to try this season.
Krampusblüd Nordic Stout
2529 5th Ave., Rock Island
309-558-0878, wakebrewing.com
Created from Wake’s second run of its Omega Russian Imperial Stout, according to a Facebook post, this brew was fermented with a Nordic Farmhouse Ale-style yeast, then dosed with Tahitian vanilla and Dark Matter Coffee beans, out of Chicago.
This stout is dessert in a glass. It is a fragrant, grown-up hot chocolate mixed with coffee and chilled to perfection. It is richer than rich, and certainly is not a toss-a-few-back kind of drink.
I got a chocolatey coffee vibe from it, with definite hints of vanilla and a sort of roasty, toasty finish. Divine.
Barry White Xmas Stout
You have free articles remaining.
411 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine
563-261-7446, contrarybrewing.com
The old Barry White is lighter than your average stout. Billed on Contrary’s Facebook page as a white stout with coffee, chocolate, vanilla, Christmas spices and lactose, it delivers its promise for “smooth, creamy goodness.”
This is the first white stout that I have ever had, and it didn’t disappoint. It has all the body of a stout but without the weight. It ends on a deliciously sweet note with a spicy, chocolatey taste that lingers.
Jingle Java Holiday Stout
1413 5th Ave, Moline, and 512 24th St., Rock Island
309-797-2722, bentriverbrewing.com
Tried and true, Bent River’s Jingle Java Holiday Stout essentially is alcoholic coffee. It is quite similar to Bent’s Uncommon Stout, but jazzed up with vanilla, pecan, cinnamon, caramel and rum.
It smells like rich, chocolate espresso goodness, but not overpoweringly so. Notes of pecan, cinnamon and caramel come through wonderfully, leaving a sort of spiced vanilla lingering behind.
If you’re looking to up the holiday treat ante, Jingel also makes a delicious ice cream float paired with your favorite vanilla ice cream. (Feel free to pour it directly into a pint container. You’ll dirty fewer dishes!)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.