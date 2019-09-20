MUSCATINE — A Boston pastor is working to draw the attention of lawmakers and the president to the struggles of refugees across the country. To start his campaign, he's stopping in Muscatine.
Operation Equal Protection, a national initiative led by Pastor Torli Krua, will launch Sunday morning at Calvary Church. Krua will talk to the public about how he says Liberian refugees across the country, and locally, have been denied work permits and other aid since 2003 when U.S. troops brought Liberians to the states during Operation Shining Express.
He said his goal is to request President Donald Trump redesignate Deferred Enforced Departure for Liberians and their American children as he says they were excluded from the recent extension issued in March.
"It's not that Americans don't care," he said. "It's that they don't know."
Without work permits, Krua said, Liberians living in America have supported themselves by working "under the table," leading to a situation that gives the employer more power over those workers.
"It can be virtual slavery," he said, and can make people susceptible to human trafficking.
He acknowledged compassionate people do what they can to support those in need, but "human beings are human beings, and those things exist." Learning how to drive and gaining access to driver's licenses is an issue for refugees, too, he said, which makes travel more complicated or impossible.
The conditions of joblessness and the inability to meet basic human needs, he says, affect those in his congregation in Boston, but also affect Liberian refugees in Minnesota, North Dakota and Muscatine. Due to the fear of legal implications of coming forward about their situation, Krua said, those affected don't speak publicly. He said one woman in Boston told him she would kill herself before she lives through another winter in this country without a job.
Krua has already sent a letter to the president and candidates running for the office but hasn't heard a response from anyone interested in seeking solutions to the issue.
"It's frustrating," he said.
Krua does plan to meet with Rep. Dave Loebsack and Sen. Chuck Grassley in Davenport. He said he is "insignificant" to President Trump, but if he can get Congressional leaders to sign a letter, his campaign may have more weight.
Before leaving the state, Krua will make another stop in Des Moines, then on to New Hampshire and Toronto.
Muscatine may seem like an obscure place to begin a national campaign raising awareness for the needs of Liberian refugees, but Krua said it makes perfect sense.
"It's a small town, but it has a big footprint in the world," he said.
Civil rights figure Alexander Clark, who lived in Muscatine when he helped his daughter Susan Clark fight for her right to go to the local public school, was also an ambassador to Liberia. Krua said Muscatine's long history with Liberia began with Clark and continues today. Muscatine's Liberian population is growing, he said, because Liberians from Boston are moving to the area due to the lower rental prices and agricultural environment.
"Iowa is a great state," he said, and he wants refugees to have a life in the U.S. "where they can live freely just like everyone else."
The Calvary event Sunday is free and open to the public. Torli said he wants people to join him to shine a light on this humanitarian issue and to help raise people up.
"Muscatine is going to be known as the place where it all got started," he said.
