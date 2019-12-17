Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

High school: Xavier

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: Feb. 17, 2019

Other power-five offers: None reported

Primary recruiters: Jay Niemann, Kelvin Bell

