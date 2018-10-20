Community Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 20
Coffee with the Mayor: Featuring a coffee with Mayor Diana Broderson at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Happy Joe's Pizza, 203 Lake Park Blvd., Muscatine. City of Muscatine residents will have a chance to talk with the Mayor and ask questions.
Muscatine County Genealogical Society: The Muscatine County Genealogical Society will meet 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave. The group meets the third Saturday of each month. Free.
Noah's Ark Party: A Noah's Ark Party will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at Pearl City Outreach, 513 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. There will be a moon-jump, prizes, games, piñatas, free bingo and a hot meal. Back-to-school supplies and sweatshirts will be given away. For more information, call Pastor Sharon Philips at 563-264-3805.
Halloween Costume Party: VFW Post #1565 will host this annual costume party 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at the VFW located at 1415 Grandview Ave. in Muscatine. There will be prizes awarded for first, second and third place costumes as well as karaoke with Shorty's. This event will be open to the public. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Muscatine Pollinator Project Fundraiser Part Deux: Contrary Brewery, 411 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine. The Muscatine Pollinator Project Fundraiser Part Deux will be held 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at Contrary Brewery, 411 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine. This afternoon of fun will feature food and brews to support this local pollinator habitat group. There will be door prizes, silent auctions and a new craft beer made just for pollinators. Proceeds will help with native planting and a scholarship for a student to Muscatine Community College. $20.
Monday, Oct. 22
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Book and Gift Sale: Trinity Muscatine Friends will host this book and gift sale8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 and 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at Trinity Muscatine, 1518 Mulberry Ave. Proceeds will benefit Trinity Muscatine Friends.
Tenderloin Dinner: From 5-8 p.m. on Thursday evenings throughout October VFW Post #1565 will be serving tenderloin sandwiches and fries at the VFW located at 1415 Grandview Ave. in Muscatine. There also will be karaoke from 6-11 p.m. Open to the public. $6.
Friday, Oct. 26
Ruffled Wings Ladies Dinner: Ladies Ducks Unlimited will hold a Dinner and Auction 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at the Louisa County Izaak Walton, 10892 CR-X61, Wapello. $50 at the door, $45 in advance.
Sunday, Oct. 28
Combined Efforts Men's Choir: The Pilot Club of Muscatine will present this concert by the Combined Efforts Men's Choir 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at Faith United Church of Christ, 3307 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Combined Efforts is a visual and performing arts company with a mission of artistic excellence through purposeful collaboration between artists with and without disabilities. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Monday, Oct. 29
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.