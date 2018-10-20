Community Calendar

Combined Efforts Men's Choir: The Pilot Club of Muscatine will present this concert by the Combined Efforts Men's Choir 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 at Faith United Church of Christ, 3307 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Combined Efforts is a visual and performing arts company with a mission of artistic excellence through purposeful collaboration between artists with and without disabilities. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Monday, Oct. 29

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

