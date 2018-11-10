Community Calendar

Monday, Nov. 12
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Muscatine High School Class of 1955: The Muscatine High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Pizza Ranch, 106 Ford Ave., Muscatine.
Brain Injury Support Group: The Brain Injury Support Group of the Muscatine area will meet 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 2611 Lucas St., Muscatine. This support group sponsored by the Pilot Club of Muscatine is for those who have had a brain injury. Family and caregivers also are encouraged to attend for information and support. For more information, call Jeanne 563-260-6230 or Carl 563-263-0947.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Muscatine Area Retired School Personnel Association (M.A.R.S.P.A.) Meeting: M.A.R.S.P.A. will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at Yacky Shack, 163 Colorado St., Muscatine. M.A.R.S.P.A. meets every third Thursday during the months of September, October, November, April, May and June. Each meeting includes a topical presentation and catered lunch. The meetings are for all retired area school personnel including teachers, aides, secretaries, custodial staff, transportation and food service. For more information or to make a reservation,email cdoldfield@machlink.com, cameister@machlink.com,mickitripp@gmail.com or linda.shay@mcsdonline.org.
Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at El Allenda, 1107 Grandview Ave., Muscatine.
Friday, Nov. 16
Thanksgiving Dinner: A free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Pearl City Outreach, 513 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. The menu will feature turkey, ham, dressing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, pumpkin pies and more. For more information, call 563-264-3805.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Muscatine County Genealogical Society: The Muscatine County Genealogical Society will meet 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at China Garden, 2016 Cedar Plaza Drive, Muscatine. The group meets the third Saturday of each month. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 18
West Liberty Chamber of Commerce Holiday House: Library Edition: The West Liberty Public Library will be open during the Chamber Holiday Open House 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. The library located at 400 N. Spencer St. will host independent businesses and the West Liberty Area Arts Council upstairs. Downstairs there will be games and activities for children. Friends of the West Liberty Public Library also will host a book sale.
Monday, Nov. 19
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Friday, Nov. 30
Tea Towel Embroidery: The West Liberty Public Library will host a creative stitching night 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at the library located at 400 N. Spencer St. Participants can make retro hand-stitched kitchen towels that will be perfect for gift giving. All materials provided. For more information or to register (required), call 319-627-2084 or visit wlpl.org/creativeclasses. $10 for three towels with designs.
Saturday, Dec. 08
American Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale: The American Legion will sponsor this bake sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. There will be homemade candy, bread, cookies, fudge and more. All proceeds will go to Retrieving Freedom to help with the cost for a veteran needing a service dog.
Louisa County Farmhouse Tour of Homes: Louisa County will host a Farmhouse Tour of Homes 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 throughout Louisa County. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Louisa County Extension Office. Tickets also will be available the night of the event at any of the homes on tour. All proceeds will benefit the Louisa County Teen Council Scholarship. $12 night of event, $10 in advance.
