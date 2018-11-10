Community Calendar

Monday, Nov. 19

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.

Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus: The Port City Pearls Women's Barbershop Chorus will hold chorus practices 7 p.m. every Monday at the Community Center located at Cottage Grove Apartments, 1503 Houser St., Muscatine. New members welcome.

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.