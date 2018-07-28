Community Calendar

Tuesday, Aug. 14

Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adult GRTA membership, free for students.

Saturday, Aug. 18

Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night: The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will host this trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St. There will be mulligans for $1 as well as giveaways throughout the evening and a live auction of donated baskets. The three top-scoring tables will win prizes as participants compete for the Maestro of Banalita (Master of Trivia) Popcorn and candy will be present at each table with participants bringing additional snacks to share. Drinks will be available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-263-7335 or email romfam4@gmail.com. $200 table of eight, $25 per person.

Monday, Aug. 20