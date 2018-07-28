Community Calendar

Monday, July 30
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, July 31
Summer Tennis League: This summer tennis league for all levels of players from 15 years to adult will be held at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening during the summer at the Muscatine High School Tennis Courts. Sponsored by the Great River Tennis Association. For more information or to register, call 563-607-0743. Registration is not required, participants can just show up on Tuesday. $40 adult GRTA membership, free for students.
Monday, Aug. 6
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Muscatine High School Class of 1963: The Mustcatine High School class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Farmer's Table, 2300 Park Ave. All class members are invited.
Saturday, Aug. 11
The Island Clothing Closet: The Island Clothing Closet, 136 North St., Fruitland, will be open 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, celebrating the 7th anniversary of opening. This is an ongoing monthly outreach program that is open to the public. All items are free. For more information, call 563-299-0654.
Monday, Aug. 13
Tuesday, Aug. 14
Saturday, Aug. 18
Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Trivia Night: The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will host this trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at The Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St. There will be mulligans for $1 as well as giveaways throughout the evening and a live auction of donated baskets. The three top-scoring tables will win prizes as participants compete for the Maestro of Banalita (Master of Trivia) Popcorn and candy will be present at each table with participants bringing additional snacks to share. Drinks will be available for purchase. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-263-7335 or email romfam4@gmail.com. $200 table of eight, $25 per person.
Monday, Aug. 20
Tuesday, Aug. 21
