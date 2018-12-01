Community Calendar

Monday, Dec. 3
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Muscatine High School Class of 1951: Muscatine High School Class of 1951 will meet for a luncheon at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Pizza Ranch, 106 Ford Ave., Muscatine. All class members, spouses and friends are welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 8
American Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale: The American Legion will sponsor this bake sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. There will be homemade candy, bread, cookies, fudge and more. All proceeds will go to Retrieving Freedom to help with the cost for a veteran needing a service dog.
Louisa County Farmhouse Tour of Homes: Louisa County will host a Farmhouse Tour of Homes 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, throughout Louisa County. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Louisa County Extension Office. Tickets also will be available the night of the event at any of the homes on tour. All proceeds will benefit the Louisa County Teen Council Scholarship. $12 night of event, $10 in advance.
Monday, Dec. 10
Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.
"Liberia - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow." The Rev. Yenner Wuanti, Pastor of African Nations, Calvary Church, will present “Liberia – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Muscatine Community College. Muscatine is host to hundreds of Liberian refugees. Wuanti currently ministers at Calvary Church as the pastor of African Nations. He and his family escaped from war-torn Liberia. He ministers to other survivors and their families in Muscatine.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Toddler Story Time: Toddlers and care providers can enjoy stories, music, crafts and fun at this toddler story time held every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Liberty Public Library, 400 N. Spencer St. Each week there is a unique theme to explore with books, music and crafts. Free.
Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Muscatine High School Class of 1953 Ladies' Luncheon: The Muscatine High School Class of 1953 ladies' luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Farmers Diner, 2300 Park Ave., Muscatine.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Writers on the Avenue Open Mic: Writers on the Avenue will host an open mic 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Walnut St., Muscatine. Writers and artists of all sorts may bring a short work to share and enjoy food and festivities with local writers. Free.