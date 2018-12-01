Community Calendar

Saturday, Dec. 8

American Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale: The American Legion will sponsor this bake sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the American Legion, 110 S. Houser St., Muscatine. There will be homemade candy, bread, cookies, fudge and more. All proceeds will go to Retrieving Freedom to help with the cost for a veteran needing a service dog.

Louisa County Farmhouse Tour of Homes: Louisa County will host a Farmhouse Tour of Homes 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, throughout Louisa County. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Louisa County Extension Office. Tickets also will be available the night of the event at any of the homes on tour. All proceeds will benefit the Louisa County Teen Council Scholarship. $12 night of event, $10 in advance.

Monday, Dec. 10

Muscatine Toastmasters Club: The Muscatine Toastmasters Club will meet at 5:35 p.m. Mondays at 201 Loper Hall, Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St. (Exceptions are holidays and fifth Mondays in those months that have them.) Each meeting includes prepared speeches, oral evaluations of the speeches and one-to-two-minute off-the-cuff answers to questions. For more information, email Albert at acclin@yahoo.com.