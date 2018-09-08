Community Calendar

Dinner and Discussion: Sweetland Church will host this weekly dinner and discussion at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Sweetland Church, 1709 Sweetland Road. This is for everyone interested in studying and discussing the Word of God, and is an inter-denominational group. For more information, call Pastor Don at 563-320-0908. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Muscatine County Parkinson's Support Group: The Muscatine County Parkinsons Support Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 13 at the Muscatine County Extension Office, 1514 Isett Ave. Social time will be 3:30-4 p.m. Anyone whose life is affected by Parkinson's is welcome to join us as we begin our new program year. The group will meet the second Thursday of each month September through May. For more information, call Karen or John Schaub 563-263-1866 or Pat or Wayne Corriell 319-321-6311. Free.

Saturday, Sept. 15

The Island Clothing Closet: The Island Clothing Closet, 136 North St., Fruitland, will be open 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15. This is an ongoing monthly outreach program that is open to the public. All items are free. For more information, call 563-299-0654.