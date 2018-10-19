The side of the Laurel Building in downtown Muscatine had a bit of traffic Friday as people rappelled down the structure for Over the Edge.
Each person rappelling had to raise $1,000 with proceeds going to Muscatine chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics, and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Network.
