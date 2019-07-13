First Freedom Rock Paver sold
The Muscatine County Freedom Rock site in front of the historic Wilton Depot recently sold the first of 1,000 pavers that will honor service veterans of Muscatine County. The Brammeier family were the first to purchase one of the engraved pavers in honor of their husband and father, Louie Brammeier, who served in the United States Army from 1950-1952. A sample of the type of paver that will be sold for installation is featured in the picture. Other sizes also will be available. For more information on this project or to print an application form, visit muscatinecountyfreedomrock.com. Pictured from left to right: George Leggins, member of American Legion Post 587; Cindy Tietz, Legion Auxiliary member; Faye Brammeier and Doug Brammeier, family of Louie Brammeier. Not pictured: Cherie Baird, Louie’s daughter.
