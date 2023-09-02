TRAVEL

Travel the quiet country roads of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and chances are you'll catch a glimpse of its most famous tourist attraction: the plain-living Amish who arrived here in the early 1700s and still make do without the modern conveniences of electricity or telephones.

We saw many Amish on our way to the Pinnacle Overlook in this hamlet on the Susquehanna River, on a Sunday afternoon.

We started our weekend getaway with a hike from the rocky overlook, which offers a sweeping view of the winding river below. It's particularly spectacular in fall, when the valley's leaves erupt in a riot of red, orange and gold .

As our hike from the overlook through the woods along the Conestoga Trail would soon prove, Amish culture is far from the only thing worth exploring in Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

Scenic adventures There's miles of hiking and biking along rail-trails, wooded U hiking trails and public green spaces in and around the county. The multipurpose Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, which follows the route of the historic Pennsylvania Mainline Canal for 14 miles along the banks of the Susquehanna, is among the prettiest. Pleasantly flat, with scenic views aided by porta-potties and benches along the way, it's extremely user-friendly. Plus, well-marked access points lead into the charming river towns of Columbia and Marietta so you're never far from a pub or restaurant.

I also had great fun hiking the old trolley line to Chickies Rocks, a colossal (and scary) outcropping of quartzite that towers 200 feet above the river. While the final few steps required the agility of a mountain goat — man, is it steep and rocky — the view rivals that of Pinnacle Overlook .

Points of interest

Traveling with kids who love animals? Eastland Alpacas in bucolic Mount Joy is worth a visit. Visitors are allowed to pet, feed and snuggle up to gentle alpacas, and there's a store featuring yarn, rugs, socks and other fiber products made with the 300 pounds of fleece the farm harvests each July.

Tours are offered on Saturdays, and there's an annual open house with wagon rides, demos and a food stand the first two weekends in November.

Or maybe you're looking to follow up a morning of fall colors with an afternoon of culture. You can explore President James Buchanan's home Wheatland, climb aboard a caboose at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania or take a walking tour of the historic Ephrata Cloister, a monastic settlement dating to 1732.

Lancaster also has the state's most 19th-century covered bridges (29), which can be explored by car or, if you're more adventurous, via scooter. Strasburg Rail Road in Ronks offers a moving history, with rides through the picturesque countryside aboard its restored steam locomotives and cars.

Shopping and dining Lancaster i s a great kicking off point for a lazy afternoon of boutique shopping for quilts and locally made crafts in Lititz, Birdin-Hand and Intercourse . For antiques, the antiques capital of the U.S. lies 8 miles north of Ephrata. Adamstown is nationally known for its 5,000-plus antique dealers who have set up shop in dozens of antique shops, galleries, malls and flea markets along Route 272.

You'll want to spend a morning at Lancaster Central Market (open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday). Opened in 1730, it's the oldest publicly owned farmer's market in the country, with 60 local vendors offering everything from Amish baked goods to locally sourced meat, poultry and cheeses.

Hammond Pretzel Bakery is another local favorite. The family-owned business has been cranking out hard pretzels since 1931, and you can purchase them r ight out of the oven.

Bube's Brewery in Mount Joy is an entertaining place to throw back a pint while noshing on a handheld sammie. Established by the German immigrant Alois Bube in the 1870s, it's the oldest intact pre-prohibition microbrewery in the U.S., according to manager Jeffrey Woodman. Its stone-lined basement still holds eight original 4,000-gallon barrels, and the free tours also include a look at the original cooper's shed.

What really makes for a unique dining experience are the large vaults beneath the brewery that store Bube's German-style lagers. They're now part of "The Catacombs," an underground restaurant offering fine dining.

If you go

For a guide on where to eat, seasonal events and other attractions, along with a tutorial on Amish culture, visit discoverlancaster.com.