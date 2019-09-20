MUSCATINE – This year, due to legislative decision, the city council election, and school board election will be held during the same election on Nov. 5.
Absentee voting will begin Oct. 7 for the election.
In the Muscatine City Council race, two seats will be contested. An at-large seat currently held by Santos Saucedo, who is not seeking re-election, will be sought by candidates Larry Murray, Kerry Denison, DeWayne M. Hopkins, and Daniel Salazar.
The Ward 5 seat currently held by Allen Harvey, will be sought by candidates Kirk Edwards and John Jindrich.
Peggy S. Gordon has filed to run for the third ward seat now held by Tom Spread. Denis Froelich has filed to run for the first ward seat now held by Phillip Fitzgerald. Mayor Diana Broderson has filed to seek re-election.
In the Muscatine Community School District, candidates Mary Wildermuth, Dennis Schuur, Mike Morgan, John Dabeet, Karen Cooney, Ricky Teed, and Nathan Mather will face off to seek four at-large spots. Candidates Jeff Osborne and Aaron Finn will seek one at-large seat.
In the Louisa-Muscatine Community School District, candidates Stacie Ziegenhorn, Jonathan Morgan, Barbara Thompson, Bryce Kendall Hoben, Pamela Lee, and Carol Ann Whittaker will compete for three at-large seats.
In the City of Atalissa, Bob Schmidt filed to run for mayor and Tim Dewar and Timothy DeVore filed for three open seats on the city council
Forrest Kirk will run unopposed for the mayor of Conesville while Herbert Gartzke, Kassandra Espinosa and Kallie Gartzke will seek three open seats on the city council.
In the City of Fruitland race, Marty Hills will run unopposed for mayor while candidates Sarah Hillman, Brent Bowers and Susan Garrett will seek two seats at the council table. Chris Painter is seeking a council unexpired term.
Linsey Reimers will seek the mayor’s office in the City of Nichols while candidates Russell E. Grim, Kelly Loving, John J. Hudson, Cynthia Massey, J.D. Hora, Todd Mahan and Kelsie Lampe vie for five council seats.
In the City of Stockton race, Andrew R. Reams and Patrick Alan Baker will compete for the duties of mayor. Glenn VanDee, Robert Russell, Josh Smyser, Scott N. Wolf and Tina Riley will compete for three positions on the council. Jay R. Freund is running for an unexpired term on the council.
In the City of West Liberty, Robert Hartman has filed to run for mayor and Cara C. McFerren, Diane Beranek and Jose R. Zacarlas will run for three open seats on the council.
In the West Liberty School Board race, candidates Kathleen Garrido, Jacob Burroughs, David Millage, Jeff Laughlin, Christian Torres and Carla Shields will compete for three school board spots.
In the City of Wilton race, Robert Barrett and Corey Freeman will face off for the position of mayor while candidates Sheryl Lenker, Ted Maroff, Michael Rohwer, Jim Driscoll and Wayne Budding will compete for three council seats.
In the Wilton School Board race, candidates Timothy Barrett, Ginny Harris, Jeremy Lies and Linda A. Duncan will compete for three positions.
