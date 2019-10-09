MUSCATINE — The final Second Sunday Summer Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Musser Public Library, 408 E. Second St., in Muscatine. The Bluestemp Players will be performing music from the American Songbook, classic standards from the 1920s through the 1950s.
The players include Margaret and Loren Brumm and Ron Hillis, who also performs music for the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company of West Liberty. Using a variety of instruments, including fiddles, guitars and a banjo, their music includes instrumentals to Western and humorous sing-alongs.
Sponsored by the Muscatine county Arts Council, the concerts are free and family friendly, and held in the large meeting room on the library’s third floor.
