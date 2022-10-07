A four-alarm fire broke out Friday evening in the 100 block of Main Street in Grandview. What is possibly the last century building was destroyed. The Muscatine Journal will have more details as they become available.
Fire destroys century building in Grandview
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from a stroke.
Muscatine's Ty Cozad beat his own record set a few weeks ago at Muscatine Community Stadium and set two more, including five touchdowns, in the Muskies' 42-31 homecoming win over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday night.
MORNING SUN — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal accident in Morning Sun Saturday morning after a semi rolled over.
This is the emotional moment a cat owner was reunited with her lost cat, Oliver. Luckily a doorbell camera captured the whole thing.
After a slow start, the Durant volleyball team has won five of nine and carry momemtum into the stretch run of the season. Junior Layla Streeter, the Prep of the Week, has been a big part of the Wildcats' turnaround.
Autopsy and toxicology results indicate Casen Garcia died as the result of complications from an enlarged heart.
MUSCATINE — As the state of Florida begins assessing the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian, many homes are still without power.
Hello Muscatine County,
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.