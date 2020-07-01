First Round: 1. Don Nelson (Rock Island)

Left Iowa in 1962 as the school’s career scoring leader with 1,522 points and is still No. 13 on the list. Third-round draft choice (No. 17 overall) of the Chicago Zephyrs and ended up scoring 10,898 career points in 14 NBA seasons, 11 of those with the Boston Celtics. Scored another 1,577 points in the post-season to help the Celtics win four world championships. Continued on to become the winningest coach in NBA history, claiming 1,335 victories as coach of the Bucks, Warriors, Mavericks and Knicks.