To honor veterans this month, Muscatine Community College is displaying 1,000 flags at the entrance to the campus. The college wanted to make a visual statement that would not be missed by visitors, students and passers-by and that recognizes the patriotic contribution and service of Muscatine and Iowa veterans.
Flags honor Iowa veterans
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE – No injuries were reported but a family was left homeless after an early morning fire tore through a Muscatine home.
After leaving the porch, he remained and watched the house until smoke and flames were visible
WAPELLO — Louisa-Muscatine School District transportation officials and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) have launched a public awareness and enfor…
Raising Cane's sues Indiana shopping mall over allegedly being tricked into signing lease for site where it couldn't sell chicken fingers
Raising Cane's is alleging the landlord hoodwinked it into signing a long-term lease by failing to disclose the previous owner granted McDonald's the exclusive right to sell chicken products there.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago.
A fourth-generation member of the Tyson family faces charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass after authorities say he was found sleeping in someone else’s home.
The Muscatine Police Department reports a spike in the number of car thefts over the Nov. 5 weekend and says all the stolen cars had one thing…
MUSCATINE — For senior citizen who are looking to either downsize their home for something more manageable, it can be a struggle to find affor…
At least 1 dead, multiple people missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen tornadoes move through 3 states, officials say
Severe thunderstorms will continue to threaten parts of the south-central US Saturday morning after a powerful system that spawned tornadoes moved across the region, damaging homes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.