 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flags honor Iowa veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
Flags honor Iowa veterans

To honor veterans this month, Muscatine Community College is displaying 1,000 flags at the entrance to the campus. The college wanted to make a visual statement that would not be missed by visitors, students and passers-by and that recognizes the patriotic contribution and service of Muscatine and Iowa veterans.

 DAVID HOTLE

To honor veterans this month, Muscatine Community College is displaying 1,000 flags at the entrance to the campus. The college wanted to make a visual statement that would not be missed by visitors, students and passers-by and that recognizes the patriotic contribution and service of Muscatine and Iowa veterans.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ISP cracks down on bus violations

ISP cracks down on bus violations

WAPELLO — Louisa-Muscatine School District transportation officials and the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) have launched a public awareness and enfor…

String of car thefts reported

String of car thefts reported

The Muscatine Police Department reports a spike in the number of car thefts over the Nov. 5 weekend and says all the stolen cars had one thing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News