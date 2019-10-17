Record year for flooding

For the sixth time in 2019 the Mississippi River crested above flood stage at 18.80 feet Tuesday. The high level did not impact many Muscatine residents, but covered part of Riverside Park parking lot and buildings. This also marks a record number of times the river has crested above flood stage in one year.

For the sixth time in 2019 the Mississippi River crested above flood stage at 18.80 feet Tuesday. The high level did not impact many Muscatine residents, but covered part of Riverside Park parking lot and buildings. This also marks a record number of times the river has crested above flood stage in one year. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments