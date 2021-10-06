Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

It's impossible to know exactly how many schools are using the federal money on athletics. Districts are required to tell states how they're spending the money, but some are using local funding for sports projects and then replacing it with the federal relief — a maneuver that skirts reporting requirements.

The funding was part of the American Rescue Plan signed in March by President Joe Biden that sent money to schools, giving larger shares to those with higher poverty.

Schools have wide flexibility in how they use the money but only three years to spend it, a deadline that has led some to look for quick purchases that won't need funding after the federal money is gone.

When school officials in Whitewater, Wisconsin, learned they would be getting $2 million in pandemic relief this year, they decided to use most of it to cover their current budget, freeing up $1.6 million in local funding that's being used to build new synthetic turf fields for football, baseball and softball.

Athletics officials in the district of 1,800 students said the project was needed to replace fields that are prone to heavy flooding.