COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School Board considered a variety of athletic-related issues Monday, including planned and impromptu facility uses, fees and involuntary coaching changes.
A current rental form used by school officials when allowing a non-school use of a district facility does not list the school’s football field or a rental fee and should be amended to show both, business manager Neil Mills told the school board.
Mills said in the past he had always charged the same $15 per hour rate as the district currently charges for the use of a school gymnasium, but he said groundskeepers had warned him that fee was not enough to cover the wear and tear on the football field.
A $25 per hour fee would more closely match the school’s cost for putting the field back in condition after being used, Mills said. He also pointed out the board needed to add the football facility to the district’s rental form.
School board members, however, disagreed.
Board member Maria Gomez said assessing a fee for an outside facility at the same time the school board would be addressing a second issue —impromptu free use of a school gym — seemed contradictory to her.
“We have indoor facilities that need to be maintained, and we may not charge anyone,” she said.
Gomez said people who were contacting Mills about using the football field were “doing the right thing” by contacting him. But, she suggested if the school required prospective users to complete the use form it would cause additional insurance coverage requirements to be implemented and force the users to rent a facility for a higher fee than the school was charging now.
“People are just going to use it without your permission,” Gomez said.
Board member Andy White then moved to allow the changes, but his motion failed to gain a second, and the board appeared ready to move on before Mills and Superintendent Gary Benda put the issue back in its lap.
“You have to do some sort of action,” Benda told the board, reminding the members there still was no way to address people wishing to use the football field.
The board finally agreed on a 3-1 vote to continue with the same procedures Mills had been using. White opposed the decision, which Gomez and board members Wayne Finke and Bob Schwab supported.
Meanwhile, the board voted to table a decision on allowing impromptu use of a school gym by recent graduates. Co-athletic director Charles Mausser said he had been opening the gym whenever he has been available and could also be there whenever the graduates called him.
He said other school officials had suggested the school board needed to be updated on the practice, since other groups using gym facilities pay for the use.
The board agreed to study the situation and act at an upcoming meeting.
The board also tabled action on involuntarily transferring two wrestling coaches to new positions. Administrators had recommended moving co-head wrestling coach Joel Keller to an assistant wrestling coach position and co-head wrestling coach Andy Milder to the head wrestling coach’s position.
The administrators said the transfers were related to a wristband concern that came up during the state wrestling tournament. They said state wrestling officials had indicated if the transfers were approved, further sanctions against the coaches could be avoided.
Board members said they objected to singling out one coach for stricter punishment and said they wanted to review the issue before making a final decision.
In other action, the board:
• Held a work session to review professional development and health insurance issues.
• Rejected a self-insured health plan.
• Approved a rock and tree memorial for late coach Tim Milder.
• Approved naming Boyd Buser as Columbus Distinguished Grad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.