The winter weather wreaked havoc on the weekend's prep schedule.
Most events scheduled for Friday night were moved up and played Thursday night.
As for Saturday's slate, the bowling invitational scheduled to take place at Clinton's Plaza Bowl that included Durant, Louisa-Muscatine and Muscatine has been rescheduled for Feb. 15.
The Muscatine wrestling team's tournament at Cedar Rapids Jefferson has been moved from Saturday to Monday, Jan. 20.
West Liberty's girls and boys basketball games at Northeast High School (Goose Lake) have been rescheduled for Jan. 27.
The girls and boys basketball doubleheader between at Durant against Bellevue has been postponed without a makeup date at this time.
A couple of wrestling tournaments are still scheduled to take place Saturday, as of Friday evening. Those are: Durant at Mount Ayr High School and West Liberty at Solon High School. Both are slated to start at 10 a.m.
Wapello's home boys basketball game scheduled for Friday night has been moved to Jan. 20.
