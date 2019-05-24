Weather causes more postponements: The soggy field conditions have not been kind to the area baseball and softball teams. A host of games were called off on Friday, with makeup dates yet to be set.
As for weekend action, the West Liberty boys soccer team travels to Mediapolis to take on West Burlington/Notre Dame in a substate final matchup in Class 1A. That game starts at noon today.
In Letts, six softball teams will compete in the Louisa-Muscatine varsity tournament. Outside of the Falcons, Muscatine, West Liberty, Columbus, Mount Pleasant and Wilton. The tournament was originally slated to start at 8 a.m. today, but weather concerns pushed the start back to 9:30 a.m.
