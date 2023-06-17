FUNERALS Jun 17, 2023 Jun 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TodayVelma Noble-Graham, 11 a.m., trimble Funeral Home,Moline.TomorrowNo services scheduled 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Muscatine man sentenced to 21 years for sexual abuse A Muscatine man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Iowa nurse who tied elderly patient into wheelchair keeps her license A nursing home caregiver who admitted tying a resident into a wheelchair with a bedsheet and who was also convicted of child endangerment can … Emergency order to stop The Davenport demolition denied Lexus and Quanishia Berry, former tenants of the Davenport building that collapsed on May 28, wanted the demolition of the building halted. Serving up Chicago's iconic dishes in Muscatine People in Muscatine with a hankering for iconic Chicago cuisine need look no further than the downtown area, as Capone’s offers a full menu of… Bond reduction denied for Iowa City man A bond of $300,000 was not lowered during a video conference Tuesday for an Iowa City man who faces multiple charges of attempted murder in co…