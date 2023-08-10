Gladys Darlene Wells, age 97, of Winchester, Tennessee, formerly of Durant and Walcott, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at southern Tennessee regional health system, Winchester. arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral home, Wilton.
