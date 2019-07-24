Age: 22
Home: Tanzania
Career: Winner of Peachtree 10k in 2016, Lilac Bloomsday 12k in 2017 and Utica Boilermaker 15k, BAA 10k and Crazy 8s 8k in 2018.
This year: First in Utica Boilermaker 15k, Lilac Bloomsday 12k and Bay to Breakers 12k; fourth in Houston Half-marathon; fifth in BAA 5k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Healthy Kidney 10k and Bolder Boulder 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.