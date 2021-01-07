Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland 89-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In all his years of coaching, Fran McCaffery probably hasn’t had too many more frustrating starts to a game.
The Iowa men's basketball coach angrily called two timeouts in the first six minutes Thursday night as his team looked lethargic at the defensive end of the court.
Then McCaffery went to the bench. And by halftime, the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes pretty much had the game in hand.
The Hawkeyes held Maryland scoreless for nearly nine minutes in the middle of the first half and finished the first half with a withering run that produced an 89-67 victory over the Terrapins on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center.
“When we got to that one timeout, our bench just brought so much energy,’’ said Iowa center Luka Garza, who scored 24 points in his return home to the Washington D.C. area. “That gave us some momentum … When we’re able to get stops and get out and run, that’s when we’re at our best.’’
Jordan Bohannon added 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) but, as in a hard-fought victory over Rutgers on Saturday, the Iowa reserves were a very big part of the win.
McCaffery admitted after the game that he thought his starters were “a little casual’’ on defense to open the game.
He said when a few open shots didn’t fall early, he felt some of his players did not respond well at the other end of the floor.
“When that happens, you have to say 'OK, let’s get back and guard people,'’’ he said. “We didn’t do that.’’
Maryland made 8 of its first 12 shots from the field and bolted to a surprising 19-9 lead before the Hawkeyes held the Terrapins scoreless for 8 minutes, 49 seconds. Maryland missed 11 straight shots and had five turnovers in the stretch.
Iowa guard Joe Toussaint had four steals in that stretch and fellow reserves Jack Nunge, Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery all made big plays to help the Hawkeyes score 20 straight points.
Connor McCaffery, who was able to start after injuring his ankle at Rutgers, made a 3-pointer to open the binge and was the only Iowa starter on the floor for much of the run.
“I thought our activity level and our length kind of got us going a little bit,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “It was fun to see those guys play that well but it all started with the energy that they play with.’’
“It’s fantastic to have guys who are able to step up and know their roles …’’ Bohannon added. “When those guys come in, they’re just doing whatever they can to get the win.’’
Even after Maryland's Donta Scott punctuated the spree with a 3-point field goal, the Iowa onslaught continued. Garza put together back-to-back 3-point plays, Murray got a fast-break dunk, Bohannon tossed in a 3 and Murray drove to the hoop to score as time ran out, making it 44-26 at halftime.
Aaron Wiggins, who led Maryland (6-6, 1-5 Big Ten) with 17 points, led a brief charge to open the second half but the Terps never seriously threatened.
After Patrick McCaffery knocked down back-to-back 3s in the second half, the lead ballooned to 26 (78-52).
Murray finished with 12 points and Patrick McCaffery had 10. Connor McCaffery reached a career high with 10 assists and Toussaint’s total of six steals also were a career best.
The game was played just a few miles away from where the attack on the U.S. capital building took place little more than 24 hours earlier.
Fran McCaffery said he and his players didn’t even fully know what had taken place until they arrived at the hotel on Wednesday night. Garza was supposed to get a chance to visit with family members that evening but was unable to do so because of a curfew in the area.
The two teams recognized the attacks by kneeling together on the court along with the officials prior to the opening tip. Bohannon said the move was initiated by Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell, who reached out to Bohannon and asked if both teams could do that.
Garza described the attacks as “disturbing’’ and “upsetting.’’ Fran McCaffery used the word “reprehensible’’ and said he thought the idea of kneeling was a good one.