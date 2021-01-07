Garza scores 24 to help No. 5 Iowa coast past Maryland 89-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — In all his years of coaching, Fran McCaffery probably hasn’t had too many more frustrating starts to a game.

The Iowa men's basketball coach angrily called two timeouts in the first six minutes Thursday night as his team looked lethargic at the defensive end of the court.

Then McCaffery went to the bench. And by halftime, the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes pretty much had the game in hand.

The Hawkeyes held Maryland scoreless for nearly nine minutes in the middle of the first half and finished the first half with a withering run that produced an 89-67 victory over the Terrapins on Thursday night at the Xfinity Center.

“When we got to that one timeout, our bench just brought so much energy,’’ said Iowa center Luka Garza, who scored 24 points in his return home to the Washington D.C. area. “That gave us some momentum … When we’re able to get stops and get out and run, that’s when we’re at our best.’’

Jordan Bohannon added 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) but, as in a hard-fought victory over Rutgers on Saturday, the Iowa reserves were a very big part of the win.

McCaffery admitted after the game that he thought his starters were “a little casual’’ on defense to open the game.