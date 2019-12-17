Position: Running back

Hometown: West Des Moines, iowa

High school: Dowling Catholic

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 195 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports: Three stars

Committed: Jan. 1, 2019

Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska

Primary recruiter: Derrick Foster

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments