January 10, 1932-October 22, 2019
MAQUOKETA - Gene E. Hagy, 87, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019, at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa, Iowa.
A celebration of Gene’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa.
Gene Elwood Hagy was born on January 10, 1932, at home in rural Muscatine County to Robert Barton and Lydia Iva (Spitznogle) Hagy. He was a graduate of Muscatine High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army receiving an honorable discharge. He married Elizabeth Duemong on September 30, 1951, in Muscatine, Iowa. She preceded him in death on August 10, 2013.
Gene first worked for Hetzler Dairy in Muscatine, and then moved to Maquoketa where he worked for Phillips 66 eventually entering into partnership with Don Small. He then worked for Sieg Auto Parts in Maquoketa for many years, retiring in 1994.
Gene enjoyed remodeling and working on his house, and in recent years playing cards with his coffee group.
Those left to honor Gene's memory include his daughters, Nancy (Larry) Shell of Muscatine, Iowa, and Kathy (Perry) Keating of Alburnett, Iowa; a sister, Alice Passmore of Plymouth, Mass.; four grandchildren, Brian Shell of Ames, Iowa, Amy Shell of Omaha, Neb., Scott (Melissa) Keating of North Liberty, Iowa, and Sara (Matt) Brace of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mason, and twins on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, Robert and Glen; and a great-grandson, Jack Keating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Gene E. Hagy memorial fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
