Geneseo Mayor's Welcome

But one of the greatest things about Geneseo, and the thing I truly love the most is its people. As a community we are friends, and we are neighbors. I am constantly amazed at how people from all over the world come here with their unique ideas and experiences and work together to create a shared system of values and support the vision for this wonderful place, the place they have chosen to call home, Geneseo. All that Geneseo has become and all that Geneseo will be is deeply rooted in the many talents that each citizen brings, steadfast dedication, and hard work and I couldn’t be more proud to serve as their Mayor.

If you are already a part of our community; thank you. If you are considering relocating your family or business to Geneseo, or simply thinking about a visit, please do. You will not be disappointed.

As Mayor of Geneseo, I invite you to come and visit and experience everything Geneseo has to offer. It is likely that everything you will need can be found in this publication. However, if you have any questions please visit the City website at www.cityofgeneseo.com or drop by City Hall. Our job at City Hall is to make sure your experience in Geneseo is a good one, so don’t hesitate to contact us if we can be of service.

We look forward to seeing you!

Sincerely,

Mayor Sean Johnson

