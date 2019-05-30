MUSCATINE — Gilda’s Club is hosting a free "Advance Care Planning" workshop for anyone impacted by cancer from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at First Presbyterian Church, 401 Iowa Ave., Muscatine.
Advance care planning documents tell facilities, doctors, and caregivers what you would want to happen regarding your health care in case you are unable to make decisions for yourself.
Beth Poci, Advance Care Planning Coordinator at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine will talk about the following care planning documents:
- Living Will
- Durable Power of Attorney
- IPOST (Iowa Physician’s Order for Scope of Treatment)
Anyone impacted by cancer is welcome to attend. Registration is required.
For more details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
