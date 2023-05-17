American Red Cross volunteers will distribute emergency supplies from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fairport Recreation Campground at 3280 Highway 22 in Fairport for area residents impacted by flooding. Supplies include mops, gloves, buckets, trash bags and other supplies.
Giving away supplies
Related to this story
The flood waters around the Fisher of the Clams statue in Riverside Park is almost back to normal, with the Mississippi River at Muscatine now…
The Fisher of Clams won't need the life jacket much longer as the flood waters from the Mississippi River fall below 20 feet. On May 2, the Mi…