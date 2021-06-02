Gizmo
A Muscatine man has been charged with the Saturday murder of a Moline teen.
Justin Lamont Wright remains in the Scott County Jail, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs on Mother's Day in west Davenport.
MUSCATINE — Motorists in Muscatine can expect the construction being done to Grandview Avenue to continue until at least Thanksgiving, city pu…
- Updated
LETTS – For 20 years the Better Business Bureau has chosen a few graduating seniors to receive a $2,500 post-secondary education scholarship a…
Police arrested a Wisconsin high school teacher after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a juvenile male student.
MUSCATINE — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one of the semitractor trailer drivers involved in a collision at the intersection of Dick Dra…
The Muscatine baseball team put a lot of effort toward making use of its offseason. With the season here, the Muskies are eager to see some results.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — For some, Charlie Harper was the person who sold them their first bike, or advised them on what bike to get. For others, he was so…
This week, construction crews began tearing down the old bleachers, beginning with the assigned middle school student bleachers before moving onto the main bleachers. The replacement of the bleachers is all part of the second phase of the stadium’s renovation.
Muscatine Power and Water: 'We've got a little work to do to sort this out' regarding proposed solar energy field
- Updated
Officials at Muscatine Power and Water have a lot of sorting to do regarding the planning for more environmentally friendly energy production.