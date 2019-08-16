April 2, 1939-August 16, 2019
MUSCATINE — Glenn J. Reif Sr., 80, of Muscatine passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, Iowa City. Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Rites by the Muscatine Honor Guard Inc. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the American Legion. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Glenn Joseph Reif was born on April 2, 1939, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Edward C. and Anne (Elias) Reif. On February 14, 1974, Glenn was united in marriage to Gladys M. Homan in Nashua, Iowa. He worked as a computer tech for several businesses over the years such as Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Vigortone, Product Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rockford, Illinois, HON Industries and retired from Cyborg. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion, Muscatine Coin Club and Bowling Leagues. He enjoyed coin collecting, bowling, his collection of Van slip on shoes and his dogs.
Glenn will be deeply missed by his wife, Gladys of Muscatine; daughter, Theresa (Ron) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sons, Glenn (Donna) Reif Jr. of Regina, Canada, Randy Reif of Norfolk, Va., Jason (fiancée Jacqueline) Klemp of Rochester, Minnesota, and Scott (Ludi) Reif of Fountain, Colorado; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Thomas Klemp and Kenton Klemp; daughters, Laura Lee and Rebecca Lynn; and brother, Edward Reif.
