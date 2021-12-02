Goats and chickens aid learning at northern Iowa school

"We knew we had the space for it and so they thought 'let's give it a try and see what we can do with it.'" said Craighton.

CAL's farm and garden spaces are in their third year, and the school continues to look for ways to expand. Students are a vital part in the farm's growth, Craighton said.

Gulick said he would like to see the addition of a turkey to the farm, Depuew says she would like a rooster or ducks, and Craighton says any addition they add to the farm would have to come together with a thought-out plan from the students.

Craighton said she wants to be sure the kids are involved in the process of expanding the farm and gardens.

As of now, the farm has five goats and four hens. The goats were donated to the school and the chickens were purchased from a farmer in Hampton. Feed for the animals is paid for through sale of eggs and garden items.

Occasionally, CAL purchases a pig or two from a local farmer in the summer to care for it until November, when the pigs are sent to be processed by a butcher. After processing the animal, the meat comes back to CAL and used by the school cafeteria.